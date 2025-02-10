Emergency dispatches by Tokyo Fire Department in 2024 exceeded 930,000

The number of emergency dispatches by the Tokyo Fire Department last year exceeded 930,000, setting a new record for the third consecutive year.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, the number of emergency dispatches in 2024 was 935,162, exceeding the 918,311 in 2023, TV Asahi reported.

The population of Tokyo has increased by approximately 3% over the past 10 years, while the number of people transported to the hospital by ambulance has increased by about 18.5% over the past 10 years, and the increase in the number of people transported to the hospital by ambulance is more than six times higher than the population increase rate.

The number of dispatches was highest in summer and winter, with 7,993 people being transported by ambulance due to heatstroke from June to September last year, the highest number ever.

By age group, just over 340,000 people were 75 years old or older, accounting for more than 40% of the total. This is an increase of approximately 100,000 from 10 years ago.

The Tokyo Fire Department urges people who are unsure whether to call an ambulance to call the Tokyo Fire Department Emergency Consultation Center on #7119, or to use the Tokyo Emergency Medical Visit Guide, but adds that people should not hesitate to call an ambulance in cases of emergency.

© Japan Today