 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/ASKA
national

Japan 2024 rice production expected to exceed demand, ease shortages

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's rice production for 2024 is expected to reach 6.83 million tons, exceeding the estimated demand for the year through next June of 6.74 million tons, the farm ministry said Wednesday.

Private-sector rice inventories are projected to improve to 1.62 million tons by the end of June 2025 from an all-time low of 1.53 million tons a year earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said, boding well for the recent supply shortages and price surge caused by extreme summer heat that reduced the previous season's harvest.

But the price of rice, a staple food, may remain relatively high, as inflation is expected to keep production costs such as for utilities and fertilizers elevated, observers said.

Regarding demand, the ministry believes the long-term downward trend will remain unchanged, with recent demand growth simply the result of a slower pace in rice price increases than those of noodles and bread and more consumption in restaurants on the back of the current booming inbound tourism.

Production volume in 2025 is expected to remain unchanged at 6.83 million tons, but demand is likely to fall to 6.63 million tons, partly due to high prices, the ministry said.

The supply and demand outlook may be revised, however, as some experts, in a meeting hosted by the ministry, warned that "the risk of a downturn in demand is high" due to the reversal impact of the sudden increase in demand this year and rising prices.

The ministry released an analysis of rice shortages over the summer, saying that rice supply failed to keep up with the rise in demand from stockpiling after the weather agency in August issued its first-ever advisory warning of the increased risk of a megaquake along the Nankai Trough.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

But the price of rice, a staple food, may remain relatively high, as inflation is expected to keep production costs such as for utilities and fertilizers elevated, observers said.

Don't be happy, all cost also rise, gasoline for farm machinery, fertilizer, labor shortage that will need to increase pay for people who involved in farming. So that rice price hike will stay there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

For reasons of the rice shortage and high price, the article mentions bad weather, it mentions inflation on utilities, it mentions stockpiling due to megaquake concerns, and it of course mentions foreign tourists...

...but somehow it fails to mention what was announced nearly 2 months ago: "Japan’s rice export volume from January to July hit a record high 24,469 tons, increasing 23% from the same period last year, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry announced Tuesday."

https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/business/economy/20240904-209196/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo