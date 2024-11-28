Japan plans to allocate ¥100 billion to ensure stable drug supply

Japan plans to allocate around 100 billion yen to ensure a stable supply of drugs, including generics, in a bid to strengthen international competitiveness in the field, government sources said.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration is willing to support companies implementing measures to boost the production of essential pharmaceuticals as well as promote collaboration and restructuring among related firms, the sources added.

The funds are expected to be incorporated into a supplementary budget for fiscal 2024 through March next year, which is likely to pass during a 24-day extraordinary parliamentary session that convened on Thursday.

