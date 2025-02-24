 Japan Today
This photo taken on January 31, 2025 shows snow covering the top of a "torii", or gate at a shrine in the ski resort town of Hakuba, Nagano prefecture. Residents of northern Japan were sheltering from deep snow up to the rooftops in some areas on February 20 after a two-week whiteout. Several cities have seen record snowfall in February, causing traffic disruption and several fatalities. Image: AFP
national

Warnings issued for avalanches, icy roads ahead of more snow

TOKYO

Japan will face more heavy snow after a two-week whiteout, the country's weather agency said Monday, warning people to be wary of avalanches and icy roads.

The country's regions facing the Sea of Japan experience heavy snowfall every year and are home to many ski resorts, drawing a growing number of tourists from abroad.

But several cities have seen record snowfall this month, causing traffic disruption and fatalities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Monday more snowfall is expected in Niigata, Ishikawa and Nagano prefectures, as well as in some western regions including Hiroshima and Shimane prefectures.

The agency also warned people to stay vigilant of avalanches, icy roads and freezing of water pipes in those areas.

By 10 a.m. on Monday, Aomori City had recorded five meters of snow, Niigata's Uonuma recorded 3.81 meters, and Tadami in Fukushima Prefecture recorded 3.13 meters, according to the JMA.

