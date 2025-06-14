 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man lying on road dies after being run over by car in Shimane Pref

1 Comment
SHIMANE

A 33-year-old man who was lying on a road in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, died after he was run over by a car on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 12:40 a.m., NTV reported. The driver of the passenger car stopped immediately and called 110 and said he had hit someone lying on the road.

The man on the road, Shinya Otsuka, a national government employee, was taken to hospital where he died two hours later due to hemorrhagic shock.

The scene of the accident was a straight road with good visibility, surrounded by houses and commercial facilities.

Police are currently investigating the details of the incident, including why Otsuka was on the road.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sorry for the victim. I hope the driver is not punished.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Ear Acupressure Jewelry: Japan’s Latest Wellness-Beauty Trend

Savvy Tokyo

How to Study in Japan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mama-tomo: 5 Places To Make Mom Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: Tasty Ways To Combat Summer Fatigue in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Insights from Global MBA Graduates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kadokawa Culture Museum

GaijinPot Travel

10 Destinations For Rainy Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Art Base

GaijinPot Travel

How to Read Your Japanese Paycheck: Taxes, Deductions and Take-Home Pay Explained

GaijinPot Blog