Man lying on road dies after being run over by car in Shimane Pref

A 33-year-old man who was lying on a road in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, died after he was run over by a car on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 12:40 a.m., NTV reported. The driver of the passenger car stopped immediately and called 110 and said he had hit someone lying on the road.

The man on the road, Shinya Otsuka, a national government employee, was taken to hospital where he died two hours later due to hemorrhagic shock.

The scene of the accident was a straight road with good visibility, surrounded by houses and commercial facilities.

Police are currently investigating the details of the incident, including why Otsuka was on the road.

© Japan Today