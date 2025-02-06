Sinkhole traps car on road in Nagoya; no one injured

A 2-meter-wide sinkhole emerged on a road in Nagoya on Thursday morning, leaving a car stuck but no one injured, local authorities said.

The incident occurred amid heightened public attention on a massive sinkhole that appeared in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo last week, swallowing a truck and its driver.

Police received an emergency call at around 7:50 a.m. from the car driver in his 30s who said the front wheels of his car had fallen into a hole after the road caved in. The sinkhole was about 1.5 meters in depth, according to local authorities.

Construction work to replace a water pipe was underway nearby, and the authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, suspecting a hollow emerged underneath the site.

In the Yashio case, a sewer pipe running underground in the area was found damaged. The sinkhole, which first emerged on Jan. 28, has since merged with a second sinkhole nearby and expanded to about 40 meters in width and 15 meters in depth. The male driver remains missing.

