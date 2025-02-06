Crunchy? U.S. finds live beetles hidden in Japanese snacks

Live scarab beetles, stag beetles and darkling beetles were found hidden among a consignment of Japanese snacks that came into Los Angeles, customs officials said

Dozens of giant beetles hidden inside a shipment of Japanese snacks were uncovered at a U.S. airport, customs officials said Wednesday.

The live creepy crawlies, which were up to five inches (13 centimeters) long, were concealed among potato chips, chocolate and other goodies at Los Angeles International Airport last month.

The 37 creatures were likely destined for collectors of exotic insects, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said, estimating they were worth around $1,500.

"They may look harmless but in reality, smuggled beetles pose a significant threat to our vital agriculture resources," said Cheryl Davies of the CBP in Los Angeles. "Beetles can become a serious pest by eating plants, leaves and roots and by laying eggs on tree bark which damages our forests."

The specimens, which included scarab beetles, stag beetles and darkling beetles, will likely find their way to local zoos that have permits for such creatures, the CBP said.

Alongside its traditional cuisine, Japan has in recent years nurtured a reputation for innovative snacks, which include KitKat chocolates flavored with cherry blossom or wasabi.

But while locusts, grasshoppers and crickets do find their way onto the Japanese dinner table, especially in rural areas, beetles are not commonly consumed.

© 2025 AFP