Over 40% of Japanese want to use original family names at work after marriage

Over 40 percent of Japanese want to keep using their original family names at work after they get married, a Cabinet Office survey showed, as parliamentary debate continues over whether married couples should be permitted to have separate surnames.

The survey, which solicited responses from both women and men, showed that 43.3 percent want to keep using their original surnames, up 4.2 points from a 2023 survey, while 55.2 percent said they "do not want to use them."

By age group, respondents in their 30s were most in favor of keeping their original surnames at work at 57.8 percent.

Respondents were not asked whether they were in favor of allowing couples the option to have separate surnames, as the question is set to be asked in another opinion poll conducted by the Justice Ministry.

The survey was conducted between September and November last year. It is possible the results were influenced by the September presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, with separate surnames becoming a topic of intense debate at parliamentary sessions.

By gender, 47.7 percent of male respondents and 39.6 percent of female respondents were in favor of using their original surnames at work, up 3.5 and 4.9 points respectively from the previous poll.

As for other age groups, 48.2 percent of those in their 50s were in favor of continuing to use their original surnames, along with 48.0 percent of people in their 40s and 45.2 percent of respondents aged 18 to 29.

When asked whether they believed Japanese society treats men and women as equals, only 16.7 percent thought so.

As for gender equality in politics, 9.4 percent said it exists, while 87.9 percent believed men receive preferential treatment.

The survey solicited answers from 5,000 men and women aged 18 and older, garnering a response rate of about 53.3 percent.

Surveys were conducted in person up until 2019, or before the coronavirus pandemic, and have been conducted by mail since the previous one, whose results were released in 2023.

