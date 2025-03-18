Tokyo hit by unseasonal snow as low-pressure system develops

People with umbrellas seen in the snow in front of JR Shimbashi Station in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Tokyo was hit by unseasonal snow on Wednesday as a developing low-pressure system prompted the weather agency to issue advisories for severe atmospheric conditions including gales, thunderstorms and high waves in wide areas of the Japanese archipelago.

The extremely unstable weather, stretching from Japan's west to east, is being caused by very cold air and a low-pressure system coming into contact with moist air in the atmosphere. The Japan Meteorological Agency advised caution for lightning, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain.

The agency also warned of snowstorms and strong winds in the country's north and west.

The unusual snowfall comes ahead of Japan's cherry blossom season, with the flowers forecast to start blooming in Tokyo on Saturday, according to the Japan Weather Association.

