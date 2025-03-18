 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People with umbrellas seen in the snow in front of JR Shimbashi Station in Tokyo on Wednesday. Image: KYODO
national

Tokyo hit by unseasonal snow as low-pressure system develops

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo was hit by unseasonal snow on Wednesday as a developing low-pressure system prompted the weather agency to issue advisories for severe atmospheric conditions including gales, thunderstorms and high waves in wide areas of the Japanese archipelago.

The extremely unstable weather, stretching from Japan's west to east, is being caused by very cold air and a low-pressure system coming into contact with moist air in the atmosphere. The Japan Meteorological Agency advised caution for lightning, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain.

The agency also warned of snowstorms and strong winds in the country's north and west.

The unusual snowfall comes ahead of Japan's cherry blossom season, with the flowers forecast to start blooming in Tokyo on Saturday, according to the Japan Weather Association.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shirakimine Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Do’s and Don’ts On Your First Date in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If I Die in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kibitsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog