University entrance exams begin across Japan

Students prepare to start unified university entrance exams at the University of Tokyo on Saturday.

Japan's unified university entrance exams began Saturday at 651 venues across the country.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, which administers the exams, applicants sat for tests in geography, history, civics, Japanese language and foreign languages on Saturday.

On Sunday, tests will be held in mathematics, science and a new subject, "Information 1," which tests knowledge of data utilization and programming.

The number of applicants this year is around 495,000. The results will be used to screen applicants to 838 universities and colleges.

Students who are unable to sit for the exams if they are sick, delayed due to snow disrupting transport or are in disaster-hit areas, can take the exams on January 25 and 26.

