University entrance exams begin across Japan

Japan's unified university entrance exams began Saturday at 651 venues across the country.
According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, which administers the exams, applicants sat for tests in geography, history, civics, Japanese language and foreign languages on Saturday.
On Sunday, tests will be held in mathematics, science and a new subject, "Information 1," which tests knowledge of data utilization and programming.
The number of applicants this year is around 495,000. The results will be used to screen applicants to 838 universities and colleges.
Students who are unable to sit for the exams if they are sick, delayed due to snow disrupting transport or are in disaster-hit areas, can take the exams on January 25 and 26.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
iron man
Best of luck to all of you, I just hope that the requirement for essential english has finally been totally removed. As for info1 good luck, just remember to upgrade annually.
Not making the fun, as you progress in life always remember the hours you devoted to all study and continue to develop it. no matter what year day,
Fighto!
Wishing all candidates the very best of luck and success! Getting into one of the few "famous" universities is not the be all and end all!