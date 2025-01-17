 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Students prepare to start unified university entrance exams at the University of Tokyo on Saturday. Image: KYODO
national

University entrance exams begin across Japan

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's unified university entrance exams began Saturday at 651 venues across the country.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, which administers the exams, applicants sat for tests in geography, history, civics, Japanese language and foreign languages on Saturday.

On Sunday, tests will be held in mathematics, science and a new subject, "Information 1," which tests knowledge of data utilization and programming.

The number of applicants this year is around 495,000. The results will be used to screen applicants to 838 universities and colleges.

Students who are unable to sit for the exams if they are sick, delayed due to snow disrupting transport or are in disaster-hit areas, can take the exams on January 25 and 26.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Best of luck to all of you, I just hope that the requirement for essential english has finally been totally removed. As for info1 good luck, just remember to upgrade annually.

Not making the fun, as you progress in life always remember the hours you devoted to all study and continue to develop it. no matter what year day,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wishing all candidates the very best of luck and success! Getting into one of the few "famous" universities is not the be all and end all!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog