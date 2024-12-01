Complaint lodged alleging reelected Hyogo governor violated election law

A Japanese professor and lawyer said Monday they have together submitted a letter of complaint against Hyogo Gov Motohiko Saito and the head of a public relations company, alleging a violation of election law during the gubernatorial race.

Hiroshi Kamiwaki, professor at Kobe Gakuin University, and lawyer Nobuo Gohara said Saito paid the manager of PR agency Merchu Inc for services in the lead-up to the Nov 17 race. Saito was reelected despite earlier losing the position after abuse of power allegations surfaced.

Kamiwaki and Gohara accused Saito and the head of the firm of engaging in bribery. The Public Offices Election Law prohibits offering money, goods, property benefits or positions to voters or those participating in election activities.

Saito reclaimed his position as governor of the western Japan prefecture but has come under renewed scrutiny following the company's disclosure in a blog post on Nov. 20 that it was in charge of public relations operations across his campaign.

The blog post by the manager of the Hyogo-based PR agency has fueled speculation that Saito paid the firm, which could constitute a vote-buying offense. Saito has insisted he paid the company to produce posters and to perform other activities permitted under the law.

However, Kamiwaki said during an online press conference, "There is no doubt that the payment was made for the reelection campaign and constitutes a violation of the election law."

