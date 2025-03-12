 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: AP file
politics

Japan ruling party member ups pressure on PM Ishiba to step down

1 Comment
TOKYO

A lawmaker of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party called Wednesday for the replacement of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, expressing concern that it will not win a crucial parliamentary election this summer under his leadership.

Shoji Nishida, a House of Councillors lawmaker who belonged to a faction led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, made the call during a closed-door meeting of LDP members, a participant said.

"We cannot fight the upper house election under the current leadership. We should hold a presidential race and choose a new leader," Nishida was quoted as saying at the meeting.

Nishida told reporters afterward that former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, who was defeated by Ishiba in the LDP's presidential election last year, would be a leading candidate. Nishida endorsed Takaichi in the election.

"Voters already delivered a verdict when we were defeated in the House of Representatives election last year. It's unthinkable that he can be the public face of our party again," Nishida said.

Half of the 248 upper house seats will be contested this summer, with the focus on whether the ruling coalition of the LDP and the Komeito party will be able to maintain control of the chamber after losing its majority in the more powerful lower house in October.

Ishiba's minority government has faced an uphill battle in securing support from opposition parties for bills and budgets.

Last week, he decided to shelve a plan to raise medical costs in response to stiff resistance from opposition lawmakers and patients worried they would no longer be able to afford the treatment they are currently receiving for cancer and other medical conditions.

The about-face has added to growing concern within the ruling party about Ishiba's ability to lead a minority government, with his public support ratings low.

Shigeharu Aoyama, also an LDP upper house member, told a radio program on Wednesday that Ishiba must take "political responsibility" after the recent change on medical costs.

At a party convention on Sunday, Ishiba called for party unity in the run-up to the upper house election, saying the LDP must humbly listen to the people and restore trust following a slush funds scandal.

Takaichi was among LDP members who expressed dissatisfaction with the speech, saying it lacked a "punch line" showing a policy vision.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Are we here already? Ishiba gave me the creeps from years ago and not sure how anyone in their right mind would think he would have been an inspirational and effective leader. Onigiri stuffing and his dismissive lack of social skills on the international stage may be the legacy.

In fact, I have this sneaking suspicion that collectivist Japan still believes that having someone strong at the helm is not that important.

It is.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog

Yochien: How to Survive the First Year of Kindergarten in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2025–2026 Tournament Guide & Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Food in Japan: 10 Tips For Buying It

Savvy Tokyo

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel