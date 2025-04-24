Liverpool on brink of title after Arsenal held by Palace

soccer

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Liverpool are on the brink of winning the Premier League title after Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's side were watching in anticipation of an Arsenal defeat that would have secured Liverpool's record-equalling 20th English title.

They didn't get their wish to start the party just yet, but Liverpool look certain to lift the trophy for the first time since 2020 after Jean-Philippe Mateta's late equaliser for Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool are 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who have just four games left and an inferior goal difference of +34 compared to the leaders' +44.

The Reds, who have five matches remaining, will be assured of matching the 20 titles won by bitter rivals Manchester United if they avoid defeat against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

While the champagne remains on ice for Slot's men, it is only a matter of time before Liverpool finish their relentless march to the title after Arsenal's third draw in their last four league games.

Jakub Kiwior put the Gunners ahead early on but Eberechi Eze equalised for Palace.

Leandro Trossard restored Arsenal's advantage before half-time, only for Mateta to come off the bench and bag a sublime leveller with seven minutes left.

Arsenal had delayed Liverpool's celebrations by routing Ipswich 4-0 on Sunday when a defeat for the Gunners and a Reds win over Leicester would have ended the title race.

Mikel Arteta's team again kept Liverpool waiting a few days longer, but their real focus was already on Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal will be making their first Champions League last four appearance since 2009 when they host the French club in the first leg.

Arteta had insisted he would not rest his stars against Palace with a view to protecting them for the PSG showdown.

But he opted to leave Bukayo Saka on the bench after the England winger was left limping by a foul from Ipswich's Leif Davis last weekend, with Mikel Merino and Ben White not fit to feature.

With Palace facing an FA Cup semi-final clash against Aston Villa on Saturday, Oliver Glasner started without key forwards Mateta and Ismaila Sarr.

Arsenal looked set to take advantage of Palace's Wembley distraction when they went in front after just three minutes.

It was another success for Arsenal's set-piece coach Nicolas Jover as they scored from a well-worked dead ball routine for a Premier League leading 16th time this season.

Martin Odegaard whipped a free-kick into the Palace area and Kiwior was left completely unmarked to power his header past Dean Henderson from 12 yards.

The Poland defender's first league goal since February 2024 was almost followed by an immediate Palace equaliser as David Raya saved Daniel Munoz's volley from an acute angle.

So switched on when attacking from set-pieces, Arsenal were caught out from one when Palace equalised in the 27th minute.

Adam Wharton picked out the unmarked Eze on the edge of the area and the England midfielder's agile volley went in off the post after bouncing past an unsighted Raya.

Trossard put Arsenal back ahead in the 42nd minute as the Belgian took Jurrien Timber's pass and deftly evaded two Palace defenders before clipping a deflected finish into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Arteta took a risk by sending on Saka for the last half an hour, but it was Palace were on the offensive as Justin Devenny's header was tipped over by Raya.

Henderson made a brilliant save to push Saka's volley over and Palace took advantage of that escape to snatch an 83rd-minute equaliser.

William Saliba carelessly conceded possession and Mateta pounced to chip a superb finish over the out of position Raya from 30 yards to leave Liverpool within touching distance of the title.

