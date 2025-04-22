Dollar drops below 140 yen for 1st time in 7 months as Japan finance chief leaves for U.S.

The finance chiefs of Japan and the United States are expected to hold talks on currency this week with Japanese representative Katsunobu Kato departing Tuesday for Washington to attend international gatherings.

The U.S. dollar fell below 140 yen on Tuesday for the first time since September, after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not reducing interest rates.

At around 2:30 p.m. in Tokyo, the U.S. dollar fell to around 139.90 yen. It traded at 140.83-93 yen in New York and 140.55-57 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The dollar also came under pressure amid speculation that the U.S. administration will urge Japan to address the yen's weakness against the dollar when the Japanese and U.S. finance chiefs meet in Washington.

The bilateral talks will likely take place on Thursday, and come after Trump accused Japan of pursuing a policy to reduce the yen's value, a claim rejected by the Japanese government.

Before his departure, Kato said he intends to discuss exchange rate issues with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as part of broader talks between the two governments centered on tariff negotiations.

The two previously confirmed they will discuss the issues closely, the finance minister said, while declining to comment further as it could cause speculation and unforeseen impact on the market.

During his visit, Kato will attend a two-day gathering from Wednesday of finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies, to be held on the fringes of the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will also join the gatherings.

The U.S. dollar has been declining against the yen recently amid speculation the U.S. administration will urge Tokyo to address the dollar's strength against the Japanese currency, as Trump seeks to reduce his country's hefty trade deficit.

The Japanese government has rejected Trump's claim that it has devalued the yen and put U.S. manufacturers at a disadvantage, pointing to its yen-buying, dollar-selling interventions in recent years to prop up the currency.

Japan and the United States have been engaging in trade talks, with the Asian nation urging its close ally to reconsider tariffs introduced by the U.S. president.

Last week, economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator, held the first round of talks with Bessent in Washington, but said exchange rates were not discussed.

© KYODO