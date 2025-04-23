New Trump task force vows to root out 'anti-Christian bias'

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi hosted the opening meeting of an "anti-Christian bias" task force Tuesday, as the government pressed federal workers to inform on work colleagues engaging in discriminatory behavior.
Although the United States has the world's largest Christian population, President Donald Trump -- who counts evangelicals among his most fervent supporters -- deemed it necessary to sign an Executive Order creating the task force to counter "persecution" of the faithful.
Despite a criminal conviction for hush money payments in a porn star scandal, two divorces and a string of sexual assault allegations, Trump has long made himself a champion of right-wing Christians.
His cabinet contains several members with links to Christian nationalists, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
In memos seen by AFP, government employees have been told to provide examples of anti-Christian bias they have witnessed at work -- providing dates and locations as well as the names of those involved.
An email sent out Tuesday by Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins asked staff to inform the department of any "informal policies, procedures or unofficial understandings hostile to Christian views."
A similar message sent to State Department staff earlier this month caused alarm among officials that the move could create a culture of fear, according to Politico.
Bondi said her task force would work with faith-based organizations and state-level bureaucracies to identify and "fix" abuses by the federal government.
Christians are the dominant religious majority in America -- roughly two-thirds of the country identifies as a member of the faith -- and they enjoy more political influence than any other group.
The evidence of anti-Christian bias in the FBI's crime statistics is threadbare, with attacks on churches dwarfed by the figures for synagogues, where incidents have been soaring.
The Washington-based liberal Interfaith Alliance lobby group has condemned Trump's focus on anti-Christian bias, arguing that the task force would aid organizations looking to circumvent anti-discrimination laws.
"There is no evidence of widespread anti-Christian bias in the United States and perpetuating this myth is deeply offensive to the actual Christian persecution that happens in other countries around the world," it said in a statement after Trump created the task force.© 2025 AFP
wallace
The end of the separation of State and Church. The US Christian population is 67% (224 million)
funkymofo
The poor persecuted Christians. Give me a break.
Cephus
"Despite a criminal conviction for hush money payments in a porn star scandal, two divorces and a string of sexual assault allegations, Trump has long made himself a champion of right-wing Christians."
Do you really have to go this low to find faults with President DJT. Here is the good news. The Almighty God is mostly interested with people's souls not the outward man/ woman. This man is the President because he knows the pain of loving and pains of rejection through divorces. He knows the pains of being wrongly accused so he knows how persecution works better than any one else. Why is this important? Because that's how we treat the Almighty God every day!
funkymofo
They never miss a chance to prosetylize
virusrex
Yet this is the same person that produced literally millions of preventable deaths by dismantling aid that the US provided to people in need calling it a waste, that choose to stop clinical trials that would have produced effective cures and that champion cruelty and lack of empathy on social media.
This are the values he holds.
Tokyo Guy
As long as they also root out bias against Muslims, Hindus, Rastafarians, Scientologists, Pastafarians, Jains, Buddhists, etc., then cool.
Newgirlintown
And the difference between Trump’s America and North Korea become harder and harder to discern.
Tokyo Guy
CephusToday 10:58 am JST
"Despite a criminal conviction for hush money payments in a porn star scandal, two divorces and a string of sexual assault allegations, Trump has long made himself a champion of right-wing Christians."
Do you really have to go this low to find faults with President DJT. Here is the good news. The Almighty God is mostly interested with people's souls not the outward man/ woman. This man is the President because he knows the pain of loving and pains of rejection through divorces. He knows the pains of being wrongly accused so he knows how persecution works better than any one else. Why is this important? Because that's how we treat the Almighty God every day!
BTW, this is why people hate christians.
wallace
Religions should not be forced on anyone and should not be part of any public institution receiving public money. They already have the Ten Commandments in many public schools.
The Supreme Court has previously ruled against mandatory display of the Ten Commandments in schools, citing the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.
Cephus
"Yet this is the same person that produced literally millions of preventable deaths by dismantling aid that the US provided to people in need calling it a waste, that choose to stop clinical trials that would have produced effective cures and that champion cruelty and lack of empathy on social media.
This are the values he holds."
But for how long should the US taxpayers shoulder the problems of the whole world? Yes that was a good and noble thing to do after the second world war which left many nations weaken economically but that is not the case today. And don't forget the so called aid is very much attached to far left liberal causes, rather than help it just enslaves peoples minds.
lincolnman
Fascism, pure and simple...remember Hitler started off by demonizing the Jews...
And Trump keeps his promises to the evangelicals - just look at that promise to "protect the unborn"....
Right-wing Christians = Christians In Name Only...
And that most pious MAGA-denizen, Pastor Mike Pence....oh, wait...
Jimizo
I find that when talking about rooting out discrimination, the religious are usually talking about privilege for their particular brand.
I remember certain members of the Christian faith in the US believing they suffer discrimination but thought calling Obama a closet Muslim was a good attack strategy. Strange one.
Some dude
*But for how long should the US taxpayers shoulder the problems of the whole world? Yes that was a good and noble thing to do after the second world war which left many nations weaken economically but that is not the case today. *And don't forget the so called aid is very much attached to far left liberal causes, rather than help it just enslaves peoples minds.
Your version of the Good Samaritan must be a laugh riot.