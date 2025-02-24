Tanaka strikes again as Japan downs Colombia 4-1 in SheBelieves Cup

Momoko Tanikawa opened the scoring for Japan in the 16th second of their 4-1 win over Colombia

Mina Tanaka scored a second straight brace as Japan delivered another impressive performance at the SheBelieves Cup, defeating Colombia 4-1 in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Japan took the lead in the 18th second of the game with a long-range effort from Momoko Tanikawa which flew into the top corner.

The in-form Tanaka doubled the lead in the 8th minute with a glancing header from a corner as Japan followed up their opening 4-0 win over Australia with another convincing display.

Colombia pulled a goal back just before the interval with Linda Caicedo finishing off a fluent passing move with a clinical left-foot finish.

But Japan soon restored their two goal advantage with the influential Tanaka setting up substitute Maika Hamano whose diagonal drive made it 3-1 in the 57th minute.

Tanaka added her second and Japan's fourth from the penalty spot with 10 minutes left as the Nadeshiko ensured maximum points from the opening two games in the round-robin tournament.

Later on Sunday, the USA face Australia with the competition rounding off on Wednesday with a likely title decider between the hosts and Japan in San Diego.

