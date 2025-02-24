 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Momoko Tanikawa opened the scoring for Japan in the 16th second of their 4-1 win over Colombia Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
soccer

Tanaka strikes again as Japan downs Colombia 4-1 in SheBelieves Cup

0 Comments
MIAMI

Mina Tanaka scored a second straight brace as Japan delivered another impressive performance at the SheBelieves Cup, defeating Colombia 4-1 in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Japan took the lead in the 18th second of the game with a long-range effort from Momoko Tanikawa which flew into the top corner.

The in-form Tanaka doubled the lead in the 8th minute with a glancing header from a corner as Japan followed up their opening 4-0 win over Australia with another convincing display.

Colombia pulled a goal back just before the interval with Linda Caicedo finishing off a fluent passing move with a clinical left-foot finish.

But Japan soon restored their two goal advantage with the influential Tanaka setting up substitute Maika Hamano whose diagonal drive made it 3-1 in the 57th minute.

Tanaka added her second and Japan's fourth from the penalty spot with 10 minutes left as the Nadeshiko ensured maximum points from the opening two games in the round-robin tournament.

Later on Sunday, the USA face Australia with the competition rounding off on Wednesday with a likely title decider between the hosts and Japan in San Diego.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel