Japan to order Google to stop violating antitrust law: sources

Japan's competition watchdog plans to order U.S. IT giant Google to halt violations of the country's antitrust law, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The watchdog suspects that Google has unfairly pressured smartphone manufacturers to pre-install its search app, the sources added.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission determined that Google, which holds a dominant share of the online search market, has unfairly hindered competition, according to the sources.

The watchdog has already notified the company of possible disciplinary measures and will decide on them after hearing its response, they said.

Google allegedly requires smartphone manufacturers using its Android operating system to pre-install Google apps, including the Chrome browser, as a condition for offering the Google Play Store, the sources said.

The tech giant is also suspected of mandating specific placement of app icons on device screens in exchange for access to its app store, they added.

Moreover, it is accused of striking deals with manufacturers to share part of its revenue on the condition that they refrain from pre-installing rival companies' apps on their devices, the sources said.

© KYODO