North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the headquarters of the 2nd Corps of North Korean army
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the headquarters of the 2nd Corps of North Korean army, October 17, 2024, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS Image: Reuters/KCNA
world

Kim Jong Un calls South Korea a foreign, hostile country

By Joyce Lee
SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has described South Korea is a foreign and hostile nation, state media KCNA reported on Friday with photos showing Kim and high-ranking military personnel at a command post poring over a map labelled "Seoul".

The report comes a day after KCNA said North Korea amended its constitution to designate South Korea a "hostile state" and dropped unification of the two countries as a goal.

Kim has increasingly lashed out at South Korea this year, accusing Seoul of colluding with Washington to seek the collapse of his regime.

The reclusive state blasted road and rail links with South Korea this week. Those actions underscored "not only the physical closure but also the end of the evil relationship with Seoul," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Seoul has said that if North Korea were to inflict harm upon the safety of its people, "that day will be the end of the North Korean regime."

Kim made the remarks while inspecting the headquarters of the 2nd Corps of North Korean army on Thursday, KCNA said. During the visit, he also said the changed nature of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and their different, more developed military maneuvers highlight the importance of a stronger North Korean nuclear deterrent.

"Kim is trying to mentally fortify the frontline soldiers with his comments" said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

"This 'two hostile countries' rhetoric is, in the end, Kim Jong Un's survival strategy... Don't interfere, live separately as a hostile country. It's a path (North Korea) has never gone before, and no one can be sure about its success."

On Sunday, South Korea will begin annual large-scale military exercises called Hoguk to improve operational performance, the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

