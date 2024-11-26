 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A 7-Eleven store in Tokyo Image: REUTERS file
business

Trading house Itochu looks to finance Seven & i management buyout

0 Comments
TOKYO

Trading house Itochu Corp is considering helping finance the potential buyout of Seven & i Holdings Co by its management, responding to a request from the founding family of the Japanese retail giant, sources close to the matter said Monday.

Itochu, the parent of convenience store chain operator FamilyMart Co, is apparently in the initial phase of the study, the sources said. The move could complicate the around 7 trillion yen ($45 billion) buyout offer by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc toward Seven & i.

The Seven & i founding family, which anticipates a management buyout worth 9 trillion yen, has also contacted some banks and investment funds, according to the sources.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, the operator of Circle K convenience stores, has raised its buyout offer from the initial offer of around 6 trillion yen.

With its possible participation, Itochu may expect some synergies between FamilyMart and Seven-Eleven, two of the leading convenience store chains in Japan. But it could also cause antitrust issues because of their dominance in the industry, and Itochu may need to keep its investment ratio low, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo