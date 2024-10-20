 Japan Today
crime

17-year-old boy arrested for assaulting mother in Shizuoka Prefecture

SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka Prefecture have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assaulting his mother, who is in her 50s, by kicking her waist and other parts of her body at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Shizuoka Broadcasting Corp reported. After the assault, the woman called 110 and said her son was being violent toward her.

Police said the boy told them there has been trouble between himself and his mother for some time.

