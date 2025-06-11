 Japan Today
crime

2 more arrests made over murder of man in Nagoya hotel

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in a hotel room in Nagoya on the night of June 6.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, Yuya Hatano. The two are accused of conspiring with a third suspect in a "honey trap" to extort money from the victim, Hisamichi Kurita, an office worker from Kasugai City, Aichi Prefecture.

The third suspect, Reion Kato, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder earlier this week, NTV reported.

According to police, Kurita was found face down on a bed in the hotel room on June 7. He was shirtless and only wearing pants. The sheets were bloodstained.

Police said Kurita's watch and other belongings had been stolen.

An autopsy revealed asphyxiation due to strangulation was the cause of death and that Kurita had bled from the nose.

Kurita had been out drinking with colleagues on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Kurita's wife contacted his workplace saying that she couldn't get in touch with him. One of the co-workers who had been drinking with Kurita knew which hotel he was staying at in Naka Ward and went to see if he was still there.

He and a hotel employee found Kurita’s body at around 3:05 p.m. and called 110.

Police said that hotel security camera footage showed Kurita and a woman entering his hotel room on Friday night. Shortly after, Kato entered the room. Later, Kato and the woman were seen leaving the hotel.

Police believe Hatano planned the operation by using the woman to lure Kurita into taking her back to his hotel room.

Could this be connected to the unsolved “honey trap” murder that occurred in Hiroshima a few months ago?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

