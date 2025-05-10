45-year-old man arrested over deaths of mother, sister

Police in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his mother who was in her 70s and his sister who was in her 40s, at their apartment.

According to police, Yuki Murayama called 110 at around 1:50 p.m. on Friday and said he had killed his mother and sister, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police went to the scene and found the bodies of the two women, fully clothed, in the bathtub.

Police said both women had strangulation marks on their necks.

Murayama was in the apartment and taken into custody. Police said he told them he strangled both women with an electrical cord on Thursday.

