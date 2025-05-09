 Japan Today
Forged residence cards
Photo shows forged residence cards confiscated by police in Tokyo. Image: KYODO
crime

2 arrested in Tokyo for fake residence IDs, may have made thousands

TOKYO

Two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly making and selling fake residence cards for foreigners, Tokyo police said Friday, suspecting the pair may have been involved in producing thousands of counterfeit identity documents.

Du Jingjiang, 35, and Li Long, 36, both living in Tokyo's Ota Ward, allegedly conspired with other individuals to create 30 counterfeit residence cards around April 8, using computers at home. They took orders via social media.

Du and Li, arrested on Wednesday, had already been accused of overstaying. Du was quoted by police as saying he worked from home to avoid being noticed.

Du is suspected of printing cards with forged identity information supplied by other persons, while Li mailed the cards. Each card is believed to been sold for around 10,000 yen ($69).

The two could have been involved in making at least 7,500 fake identity documents, including driver's licenses, for about five months from November, according to the police.

In Japan, foreign nationals staying in the country for at least three months are in principle issued residence cards that include information such as their eligibility to work and visa status as well as their name and date of birth.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
