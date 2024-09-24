 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

80-year-old man arrested for attempted bank robbery, using toy gun

6 Comments
OKAYAMA

Police in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rob a bank by using a toy gun.

According to police, Torao Terasaka walked into a branch of Chugoku Bank at around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a 62-year-old female bank employee and demanded cash, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police responded to a silent alarm from the bank and apprehended Terasaka while he was still inside the bank. Police said the firearm was a toy gun.

There were 15 people in the bank at the time, including staff and customers, but no one was injured.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

6 Comments
Login to comment

Not much risk to the perpetrator. Potentially gets to walk away with some free cash. The alternative is a Japanese prison for the rest of his days. No doubt either option is preferable to his crappy pension and crumbling, tin-clad "house".

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Because of the choice of a bank (that has proper security) and the clear lack of a plan or aptitude for the crime this may be just an attempt to live for a while (or until death) under care of the government in a prison. Of course it may not be the case but with few details this is the impression I get.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Waiting for the inevitably hilarious translation of his excuse.

"I thought that the bank employee would be convinced that it was a real gun"

"I would have gotten away for it if it weren't for those meddling kids"

"She was 62. She was my type. I was flirting".

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

There were 15 people in the bank at the time, including staff and customers, but no one was injured.

From a toy gun wielded by an 80-year old? What a surprise.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

From a toy gun wielded by an 80-year old? What a surprise.

Panic can result on people getting hurt while fleeing, even without any weapon or toy, screaming "Fire" in a confined space can be the cause of injuries.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

From a toy gun wielded by an 80-year old? What a surprise.

I can't wait for the 2nd Amendment brigade to come charging in. "The only thing that stops a bad 80 year old man with a toy gun..."

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel