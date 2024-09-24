80-year-old man arrested for attempted bank robbery, using toy gun

Police in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rob a bank by using a toy gun.

According to police, Torao Terasaka walked into a branch of Chugoku Bank at around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a 62-year-old female bank employee and demanded cash, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police responded to a silent alarm from the bank and apprehended Terasaka while he was still inside the bank. Police said the firearm was a toy gun.

There were 15 people in the bank at the time, including staff and customers, but no one was injured.

