80-year-old man arrested for attempted bank robbery, using toy gun

Police in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rob a bank by using a toy gun.
According to police, Torao Terasaka walked into a branch of Chugoku Bank at around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a 62-year-old female bank employee and demanded cash, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Police responded to a silent alarm from the bank and apprehended Terasaka while he was still inside the bank. Police said the firearm was a toy gun.
There were 15 people in the bank at the time, including staff and customers, but no one was injured.© Japan Today
David Brent
Not much risk to the perpetrator. Potentially gets to walk away with some free cash. The alternative is a Japanese prison for the rest of his days. No doubt either option is preferable to his crappy pension and crumbling, tin-clad "house".
virusrex
Because of the choice of a bank (that has proper security) and the clear lack of a plan or aptitude for the crime this may be just an attempt to live for a while (or until death) under care of the government in a prison. Of course it may not be the case but with few details this is the impression I get.
Some dude
Waiting for the inevitably hilarious translation of his excuse.
"I thought that the bank employee would be convinced that it was a real gun"
"I would have gotten away for it if it weren't for those meddling kids"
"She was 62. She was my type. I was flirting".
Zaphod
From a toy gun wielded by an 80-year old? What a surprise.
virusrex
Panic can result on people getting hurt while fleeing, even without any weapon or toy, screaming "Fire" in a confined space can be the cause of injuries.
Some dude
From a toy gun wielded by an 80-year old? What a surprise.
I can't wait for the 2nd Amendment brigade to come charging in. "The only thing that stops a bad 80 year old man with a toy gun..."