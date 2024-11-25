 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

84-year-old husband arrested over wife’s death says he was worn out from looking after her

KANAGAWA

Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an 84-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 81-year-old wife by strangling her at their home on Sunday.

Police said Toshio Urabe has admitted killing his wife and quoted him as saying he was worn out from being her caregiver, TBS reported.

According to the police, Urabe called 110 at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and said: “I just killed my wife. I strangled her with the string used to tie her happi coat." 

When the police arrived, they found his wife, Hideko, lying face up in the bedroom on the second floor. She was declared dead at the scene.

Hideko had been certified as requiring nursing care level 1.

