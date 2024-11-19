 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Alleged Japan crime group leader arrested after Philippines deports him

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man believed to be a leader of a Japanese crime syndicate based in the Philippines was deported from the country and arrested Tuesday during his flight back to Japan on suspicion of theft in Tokyo in collusion with others, investigative sources said.

Tomohiro Koyama, 50, seen as a chief of the "JP Dragon" gangster syndicate, is also suspected of being linked to another group that committed a series of burglaries in Japan, Japanese investigators said.

Koyama was arrested for allegedly conspiring to gain access to the cash card of a Tokyo woman in her 50s and withdrawing around 700,000 yen from her bank account in 2019, they said.

Koyama was apprehended by Philippine police in January over a local fraud case.

According to the investigators, Koyama communicated with Kiyoto Imamura, a man suspected of using the pseudonym Luffy who allegedly organized the series of burglaries in Japan in 2022 and 2023. A lawyer of Imamura is suspected of helping him to communicate with Koyama via a smartphone when Imamura was detained at a police station in Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

That is a Japanese criminal not Japanese tourist with deep pocket like in the past, what happened to Japan now more and more Japanese criminal being arrested abroad. So no more Japanese tourist with deep pocket anymore?

https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/3255280/japanese-men-held-manila-belong-crime-syndicate-running-luffy-led-ring

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog