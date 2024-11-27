Ex-Olympus CEO Kaufmann indicted on drug charges

Former Olympus Corp CEO Stefan Kaufmann was indicted for allegedly receiving illegal drugs, though he will not be detained, Tokyo prosecutors said Wednesday.

Kaufmann is suspected of having taken possession of cocaine and the synthetic drug MDMA multiple times in Tokyo in 2023, the prosecutors said. He had admitted to the allegations, according to a source close to the case.

He stepped down as president after the board of the Japanese optical precision equipment maker asked him to resign amid allegations that he had purchased recreational drugs, Olympus said in late October. Kaufmann joined a European unit of Olympus in 2003.

In April 2023, Kaufmann, originally from Germany, became the CEO of Olympus.

