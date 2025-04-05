 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for breaking into apartment, sexually assaulting woman and robbing her

TOKYO

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for breaking into an apartment in Tokyo, sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s and then robbing her

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Thursday in Adachi Ward, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Yohei Fukuda, a taxi driver, used a hammer to break a balcony window to get into the third-floor apartment of the woman. He is accused of sexually assaulting her and stealing 20,000 yen in cash.

Police said Fukuda then threatened the woman with a knife, told her to get dressed and took her to a convenience store where he got her to withdraw 50,000 yen from an ATM. After that, he fled. The woman called 110. 

Police identified Fukuda from convenience store surveillance camera footage and he was arrested at an entertainment facility in Saitama Prefecture on Friday.

Police said Fukuda told them he didn’t know the woman. He was quoted as saying, “I had borrowed money from a friend and was short on cash. I thought that if I assaulted a woman, she wouldn't report it.”

Police did not say how Fukuda knew where the woman lived.

