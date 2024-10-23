 Japan Today
Man stabbed at convenience store in Nagoya

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed another man at a convenience store on Tuesday morning.

Police said a 119 call was made from the FamilyMart Nakamura Mukojima store in Nakamura Ward, just after 9 a.m., in which a store employee said that someone had been stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife, TV Asahi reported.

When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 50s who had been stabbed in several places in his back and stomach. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover, police said.

Police arrested Naohiro Iwamori, whose address and occupation are unknown, at the store after he had been subdued by the store manager.

According to witnesses, as the victim was paying for some items, Iwamori entered the store, pulled a knife from his suitcase, and stabbed him in the back. When the victim turned around, Iwamori stabbed him in the stomach before the manager was able to grab him. 

Police said Iwamori has so far given no motive for the attack.

There were several other shoppers in the store at the time, but no one else was hurt.

