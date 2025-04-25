 Japan Today
crime

Uzbek man arrested on suspicion of injuring woman during home invasion

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested a 28-year-old Uzbek national on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault after he broke into the apartment of a 77-year-old woman in March.

According to police, the suspect, of no fixed address, forced his way into the apartment in Shinjuku Ward as the woman was going out at around 1 p.m. on March 20, Sankei Shimbun reported. He knocked the woman down and threatened her, demanding cash.

The woman resisted and suffered injuries to her jaw and teeth. The man fled without taking anything.

Police identified the suspect from security camera footage taken outside the apartment building, and from the bicycle he rode. He was arrested on March 23 after trespassing into a vacant apartment, where he had apparently been staying, in Nakano Ward.

Police said the man came to Japan as an international student in 2018, applied for refugee status in 2023 and was on provisional release, a period when detention is temporarily lifted.

Police said an analysis of his smartphone indicated he may have received instructions to commit the crime from another person via the LINE messaging app.

