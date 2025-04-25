Woman arrested for dropping Chihuahua from 6th floor of apartment building

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the animal welfare law after she dropped her Chihuahua from the sixth floor of her apartment building.

Police said the incident occurred on April 18 at the building in Minato Ward.

According to a Chukyo TV report, the woman, Kaori Araki, was drinking with a friend when the conversation turned to her dog. She suddenly picked up the 19-year-old male Chihuahua and said she was going to drop him to the ground.

Araki took the dog out into the corridor, leaned over the railing and dropped it. The dog survived the fall but suffered brain damage.

After the incident, Araki’s friend called police.

Police said Araki has given no motive for her act.

