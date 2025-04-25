 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested for dropping Chihuahua from 6th floor of apartment building

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the animal welfare law after she dropped her Chihuahua from the sixth floor of her apartment building.

Police said the incident occurred on April 18 at the building in Minato Ward.

According to a Chukyo TV report, the woman, Kaori Araki, was drinking with a friend when the conversation turned to her dog. She suddenly picked up the 19-year-old male Chihuahua and said she was going to drop him to the ground.

Araki took the dog out into the corridor, leaned over the railing and dropped it. The dog survived the fall but suffered brain damage.

After the incident, Araki’s friend called police.

Police said Araki has given no motive for her act.

Despicable animal abuser.

Be a shame if the hag herself fell off the 6th floor on her head. A real shame.

Good on the acquaintance for immediately reporting the crime to police.

Despicable animal abuser.

Be a shame if the hag herself fell off the 6th floor on her head. A real shame.

Good on the acquaintance for immediately reporting the crime to police.

I'm cynical by nature, so while I'd really like to see something of consequence happen to her, I reckon we'll get the "I was stressed / I don't remember / It's only a dog" line, and she'll skate with a warning at best.

Recently learned about Tsunayoshi, the fifth of the Tokugawa shoguns, who imposed very harsh penalties on animal abusers. Need more of that energy.

