10-year-old boy who went missing from school found dead near waterfall

The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing after leaving a classroom at an elementary school in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday, was found at a waterfall on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said he was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

About 200 firefighters and police had been searching for the boy since Tuesday afternoon, TV Asahi reported. The body was found shortly after 11 a.m. at Junigataki Falls, located approximately 1.5 kilometers from Ishikawa Prefectural Komatsu Special Needs School, which the boy attended.

School officials said the boy left the classroom at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, after saying he wanted to use the toilet, but he did not return.

Teachers searched the school buildings and grounds but could not find him, so they notified police and the boy’s family.

A search by police and fire department members found the boy’s school shoes between rice paddies near the school. His outdoor shoes remained at the school.

According to the fire department, a police dog detected a human scent near Junigataki Falls. Additionally, security camera footage from a road leading from the school toward the waterfall showed a child matching his description and clothes running in that shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The boy had a mild intellectual disability.

© Japan Today