14-year-old boy drowns after falling into river while fishing with friend in Chiba

A 14-year-old by drowned after he fell into a river while fishing with a friend in Katori, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

The boy's friend called 110 at around 11:40 a.m. and said his friend had fallen into a river and did not surface, TV Asahi reported.

Police and firefighters conducted a search and found the boy, Sota Kiuchi, in the Osuka River about an hour later. He was in a state of cardiac arrest and taken to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, Kiuchi is believed to have fallen into the river from a sluice gate.

© Japan Today