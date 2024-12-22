 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

14-year-old boy drowns after falling into river while fishing with friend in Chiba

0 Comments
CHIBA

A 14-year-old by drowned after he fell into a river while fishing with a friend in Katori, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

The boy's friend called 110 at around 11:40 a.m. and said his friend had fallen into a river and did not surface, TV Asahi reported.

Police and firefighters conducted a search and found the boy, Sota Kiuchi, in the Osuka River about an hour later. He was in a state of cardiac arrest and taken to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, Kiuchi is believed to have fallen into the river from a sluice gate.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog