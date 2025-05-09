 Japan Today
national

Gov't urges caution over Japan pleasure flights near Senkaku Islands

TOKYO

The government has urged caution after a small Japanese civilian plane was spotted near uninhabited islets in the East China Sea, around the same time a Chinese helicopter violated Japanese airspace in the vicinity last week.

While Japanese aircraft operating in the country's airspace pose no legal issue, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said contingencies stemming from such flights should be avoided amid tensions with China over the Senkaku Islands.

The Senkakus are administered by Japan but claimed by China. Tokyo has already lodged a protest with Beijing over Saturday's airspace intrusion by a helicopter that took off from one of four Chinese coast guard vessels sailing in Japanese territorial waters around the islets. China has rejected Japan's claim.

"Given that the purpose of the flight by the small aircraft in question was leisure, we have conveyed to the operator that it should ensure safety and avoid unexpected consequences," Hayashi said at a press conference.

As China continues to send patrol ships to waters around the Senkaku Islands, the latest incident marked the fourth airspace intrusion by Beijing, according to Japan.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

