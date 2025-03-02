Japan considers South Koreans as eligible for 2nd working holiday visa

Japan is considering adding South Korea to the list of eligible countries for its working holiday visa renewal system, as the two countries commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization this year, sources familiar with the matter said.

Currently young people from eight countries are able to renew their working holiday visa, which is generally only available once for up to one year.

The Japanese government hopes to increase the number of foreigners eligible to work to meet requests from the winter sports industry for more instructors amid a surge in overseas visitors to the country.

Citizens of Canada, Britain, New Zealand, Denmark and Austria have been able to renew their working holiday visa since December, while those from Germany, Ireland and Slovakia have been able to do so since January.

British and Canadian passport holders can apply for and acquire a renewal while still in Japan, while those from the other six countries must first return home before they can obtain a second working holiday visa.

Japan first implemented the working holiday visa system in 1980 with Australia, and the scheme is now in place with 30 countries and regions.

© KYODO