Tokyo-Hakata Nozomi bullet trains eye reducing nonreserved seats

The operators of Nozomi bullet train services connecting Tokyo and Hakata in southwestern Japan are considering reducing the number of nonreserved seats from next spring, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The move comes as the growing use of online reservation systems has increased demand for reserved seats for the super-express services linking Tokyo with major western Japanese cities including Osaka and Kyoto.

Central Japan Railway Co and West Japan Railway Co are considering cutting 85 of the 250 nonreserved seats currently allocated to three train cars by making one of them solely for reserved seats, the sources said.

Currently, Nozomi bullet trains operate with 16 cars, accommodating around 1,320 passengers. The fare for nonreserved seats for the service linking Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations is set at 13,870 yen, 850 yen cheaper than reserved seats.

"We are studying how to offer optimal seating arrangements based on how reserved seats are used," said an official of JR Central.

The Nozomi bullet trains launched operations in 1992 with all reserved seats, but started offering nonreserved seats from October 2003.

Since the year-end and New Year holiday period of fiscal 2023, the trains have operated with all reserved seats during the busy seasons of the year, while allocating three cars for nonreserved passengers except for such periods.

