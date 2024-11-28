 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Cebas
national

Tokyo-Hakata Nozomi bullet trains eye reducing nonreserved seats

1 Comment
NAGOYA

The operators of Nozomi bullet train services connecting Tokyo and Hakata in southwestern Japan are considering reducing the number of nonreserved seats from next spring, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The move comes as the growing use of online reservation systems has increased demand for reserved seats for the super-express services linking Tokyo with major western Japanese cities including Osaka and Kyoto.

Central Japan Railway Co and West Japan Railway Co are considering cutting 85 of the 250 nonreserved seats currently allocated to three train cars by making one of them solely for reserved seats, the sources said.

Currently, Nozomi bullet trains operate with 16 cars, accommodating around 1,320 passengers. The fare for nonreserved seats for the service linking Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations is set at 13,870 yen, 850 yen cheaper than reserved seats.

"We are studying how to offer optimal seating arrangements based on how reserved seats are used," said an official of JR Central.

The Nozomi bullet trains launched operations in 1992 with all reserved seats, but started offering nonreserved seats from October 2003.

Since the year-end and New Year holiday period of fiscal 2023, the trains have operated with all reserved seats during the busy seasons of the year, while allocating three cars for nonreserved passengers except for such periods.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Tightwads.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog