World's 1st triple-amputee sailor across Pacific arrives in Japan

Craig Wood, a British Army veteran who became the world's first triple amputee to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean, is pictured in Hiroshima on Wednesday.

A British Army veteran who lost both legs and his left hand in Afghanistan made history Tuesday morning by becoming the first triple amputee to sail solo across the Pacific, reaching his destination in western Japan.

Craig Wood, 34, who departed Mexico in March, sailed around 13,000 kilometers on a 12.5-meter custom-built aluminum catamaran for 90 days before arriving at Hiroshima Port.

"I genuinely hope this monumental achievement shows others, especially those living with limb loss, that you are capable of far more than you think. There are no limits," Wood said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

He suffered the life-changing injuries in 2009 at age 18 in a blast in Afghanistan while on routine patrol, just a year after joining the Army.

A lifelong sailing enthusiast, he embarked on the voyage to challenge perceptions of disability, using prosthetic limbs to navigate the catamaran solo. He had planned to arrive in Osaka Prefecture but changed course due to engine trouble.

Speaking to Kyodo News on Wednesday, Wood said he plans to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which documents the U.S. atomic bombing of the city in the closing days of World War II.

Describing himself as "living the result of the war" in Afghanistan, Wood said, "I feel really sad about the victims (of the atomic bombing). I would like to pray for them."

