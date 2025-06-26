 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Craig Wood
Craig Wood, a British Army veteran who became the world's first triple amputee to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean, is pictured in Hiroshima on Wednesday. Image: Kyodo
national

World's 1st triple-amputee sailor across Pacific arrives in Japan

5 Comments
HIROSHIMA

A British Army veteran who lost both legs and his left hand in Afghanistan made history Tuesday morning by becoming the first triple amputee to sail solo across the Pacific, reaching his destination in western Japan.

Craig Wood, 34, who departed Mexico in March, sailed around 13,000 kilometers on a 12.5-meter custom-built aluminum catamaran for 90 days before arriving at Hiroshima Port.

"I genuinely hope this monumental achievement shows others, especially those living with limb loss, that you are capable of far more than you think. There are no limits," Wood said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

He suffered the life-changing injuries in 2009 at age 18 in a blast in Afghanistan while on routine patrol, just a year after joining the Army.

A lifelong sailing enthusiast, he embarked on the voyage to challenge perceptions of disability, using prosthetic limbs to navigate the catamaran solo. He had planned to arrive in Osaka Prefecture but changed course due to engine trouble.

Speaking to Kyodo News on Wednesday, Wood said he plans to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which documents the U.S. atomic bombing of the city in the closing days of World War II.

Describing himself as "living the result of the war" in Afghanistan, Wood said, "I feel really sad about the victims (of the atomic bombing). I would like to pray for them."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

""I genuinely hope this monumental achievement shows others, especially those living with limb loss, that you are capable of far more than you think. There are no limits," Wood said in an Instagram post Wednesday.""

Yes Sir, Kudos and Respect.

The other day I watched a 104 years of age American Lady successfully jump off a cliff with a partner in a Parachute then I found out later that she passed away 3 moths later, it was her wish to make this jump and she did.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

WAR IS HELL, I hope Mr. Wood advocates that as well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He sacrificed so much. Thank you!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a legend. Thank you for your service, Craig. In fact, I just wish I could shake your hand and offer to buy you a cold one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

An amazing achievement even for a fully able person.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Cleaning

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Unspoken Rules in Japan (That You’ll Probably Break)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foreign-Female Owned Eateries Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Twilight Express Mizukaze

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

Can Your Company Report You to Immigration If You Quit in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating in Japan: Who Pays The Bill?

Savvy Tokyo