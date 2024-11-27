 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The House of Representatives holds a plenary session in Tokyo on Friday, as the Diet convened an extraordinary session. Image: KYODO
politics

Extra Diet session begins with minority gov't; budget, reforms on agenda

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Diet convened an extraordinary session Thursday for deliberations on a supplementary budget to help inflation-hit households and revise a political funds law after a bruising scandal, in the first major test for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government.

The 24-day session through Dec 21 will see Ishiba engage in substantive parliamentary debate for the first time since his ruling coalition lost its majority in the House of Representatives in late October.

With opposition support critical for passing budgets and bills, Ishiba acknowledged in remarks to reporters that he would "have to listen more carefully to the views of each party" in the Diet deliberations.

Ishiba is scheduled to deliver a policy speech on Friday in which he is expected to say the government will raise the income threshold for tax payments from the current 1.03 million yen, as floated by the small opposition Democratic Party for the People.

The prime minister will then answer questions from opposition party leaders in both houses of parliament. Deliberations on a yet-to-be-compiled extra budget, likely worth around 13.9 trillion yen, for the current fiscal year ending March are expected to begin on Dec 9.

Passage of the budget is essential to fund a newly compiled economic package that includes cash handouts for low-income earners and the extension of subsidies to lower energy prices this winter.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, are warming to the DPP, exploring cooperation on a policy-by-policy basis, instead of forming an outright tripartite coalition.

Diet deliberations will likely become more demanding for the ruling parties due to an increase in the number of parliamentary committees chaired by opposition lawmakers, reflecting the change in power dynamics after the election.

The reins of the powerful lower house Budget Committee have been handed over to the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, meaning Ishiba will likely need to spend more time answering questions from opposition leaders in parliament.

In a fresh bid to restore public trust undermined by the LDP's lax handling of political funds, Ishiba has promised a legal revision by the end of the year to make the flow and use of political funds more transparent.

Some LDP members, including heavyweights, were found to have amassed slush funds without declaring income from fundraising parties, a scandal that led to the party's dismal election results. Ishiba dissolved the lower house shortly after taking office on Oct 1, vowing to win back public confidence.

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed on the need to abolish policy activity funds that lawmakers receive from their political parties and can use without disclosure.

But the parties remain apart on what to do with donations from businesses and other groups as the LDP, which relies heavily on such contributions, is opposed to the idea of a ban, as proposed by the opposition.

A bill to revise the political funds control law is expected to be drafted based on cross-party discussions.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo