 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, center, listens during a meeting on the monthly economic assessment at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: KYODO
politics

Ishiba aims to keep wage hike momentum; small businesses worried

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday the government will work with business leaders and labor unions to create an environment where salaries keep rising, vowing to achieve his goal of raising Japan's average minimum hourly wage to 1,500 yen by the end of the 2020s.

But Ishiba also instructed relevant ministers to draw up measures by next spring to ease concerns among smaller businesses unable to increase salaries rapidly.

He met with representatives from the Japanese Trade Union Confederation and business lobbies including the Japan Business Federation at the prime minister's office, starting discussions toward annual minimum wage revisions and wage negotiations between labor unions and management in 2025.

The average minimum hourly wage for fiscal 2024 was set at 1,055 yen. Achieving Ishiba's target of raising it to 1,500 yen in the 2020s requires 7.3 percent growth each year, and business leaders who attended Tuesday's meeting expressed their concerns.

"Small business owners in rural areas cannot pay if the pace of wage hikes is too fast," Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told reporters after the meeting.

Masakazu Tokura, head of the business federation or Keidanren, said, "It takes time for management to make improvement efforts."

At the meeting, Ishiba also urged companies' efforts to realize "significant salary hikes" at annual wage negotiations in early next year, as the country has been facing rising prices due largely to higher import costs amid the weaker yen.

In the so-called shunto spring wage talks this year, member unions of the confederation secured an average 5.1 percent pay rise, topping 5 percent for the first time in more than 30 years. The average pay hike for smaller firms, meanwhile, stood at 4.45 percent in 2024.

In another effort to mitigate the impact of soaring prices and boost consumption, Ishiba is planning to pledge in a parliamentary policy speech Friday that the government will raise the nontaxable income threshold from the current 1.03 million yen, an issue being discussed as part of tax changes for fiscal 2025, sources close to the matter said.

Trump's policies

Also Tuesday, the government warned of the potential adverse impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies, as it maintained its view that the country's economy is recovering moderately in its monthly report for November.

The Cabinet Office, which is in charge of economic and fiscal policy, said the economy is "recovering at a moderate pace, although it remains paused in part," using the same expression for its overall assessment for the fourth straight month.

The government upgraded its assessment of imports, which typically reflect robust domestic demand, citing improved shipments of goods such as personal computers from China and automobiles from India.

But the report said "full attention" should be given to the "future policy trends in the United States," following Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election in early November. He will assume office in January.

Trump's proposed plans, such as raising tariffs and cutting taxes, could affect the U.S. economy and accelerate inflation, a Cabinet Office official said.

Any impact on the world's largest economy is bound to affect Japan, given the strong economic ties between the two countries, the official said.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, were changed from "rising moderately" to "rising recently," due partly to a surge in food prices including rice. It was the first change in 10 months.

The Cabinet Office revised its wording on corporate goods prices from "the pace of rise is slowing" to "modestly rising."

The assessment of public investment was downgraded, as the effect of public works financed by a supplementary budget for the previous fiscal year that ended in March tapered off. The budget was aimed at strengthening infrastructure.

The government made no changes to its evaluations of other key components such as private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the nation's gross domestic product, and exports.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday the government will work with business leaders and labor unions to create an environment where salaries keep rising, vowing to achieve his goal of raising Japan's average minimum hourly wage to 1,500 yen by the end of the 2020s.

With rising costs, that 1500 is going to be worth less than 1055 by the end of the 2020s.

Which shows Ishiba, the LDP and the business associations care not one whit for workers.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Plenty of talk. Plenty of hot air. Salaries increase when worker productivity increases. That should be the focus. Heck, that should have been the focus the past 30 years during this malaise.

Japan Labor Productivity Ranks 30th among OECD Nations; Observers Blame Failure to Invest in Human Resources

Japanese workers produced $52.3 dollars per hour in 2022, giving Japan its lowest ranking since comparable data became first available in 1970. Japan’s labor productivity improved 0.8% in 2022 from the previous year, but its ranking went down by two spots.

https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/business/economy/20231225-157873/

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog