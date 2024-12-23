Former ozeki Konishiki recovering well after kidney transplant

Former ozeki Konishiki and his wife Chie hold a press conference at a hospital in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday.

Hawaiian-born former ozeki Konishiki, the first wrestler from abroad to reach sumo's second-highest rank, revealed Monday that he had suffered kidney failure and undergone a successful organ transplant with his wife as the donor.

The 60-year-old, who spent more than a month in hospital with a diagnosis of obesity-related glomerulopathy, said he was recovering well from surgery to transplant the kidney from his 48-year-old wife Chie on Dec 4.

"Now I can live until the age of 99.9. I'm feeling better too," a smiling Konishiki said at a press conference after being discharged from the hospital.

"I've had a Christmas present, so I might not be getting another one. I'm thankful to my wife."

Konishiki made his sumo debut in July 1982 out of Takasago stable and was promoted to ozeki five years later. He gained popularity for his giant stature, weighing in at more than 250 kilograms, along with his powerful pushing and thrusting attacks.

The three-time Emperor's Cup winner retired in November 1997 and was briefly a sumo elder before leaving the Japan Sumo Association the following September and subsequently becoming a TV personality.

Konishiki said he has been losing weight for more than 10 years and currently weighs around 150 kg.

