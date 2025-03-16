 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Donald Trump has rattled America's northern neighbor with tariffs threats and talk of annexation Image: AFP
world

Canada says it is reviewing purchase of U.S. jets

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Canada is reviewing a major purchase of U.S.-made F-35 combat planes amid serious tensions with the Trump administration, a spokesperson for the Canadian defense ministry told AFP on Saturday.

That announcement came two days after Portugal said it too was reexamining a possible purchase of American F-35 fighter jets amid rising international anger over the tariff war President Donald Trump has launched and his wavering support for the Atlantic alliance.

Trump rattled America's northern neighbor by imposing 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian products before agreeing to suspend levies on Canadian exports covered by a North American trade pact.

And he has regularly infuriated Canadians by suggesting their country become the 51st U.S. state.

In one of his first official acts since taking office Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked the defense ministry "to determine if the F-35 contract, as it stands, is the best investment for Canada, and if there are other options that could better meet Canada's needs," according to an email from Laurent de Casanove, the ministry spokesperson.

The Canadian government in January 2023 signed a contract with giant U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin to purchase 88 F-35s for a total of Can$19 billion ($13.2 billion).

It has already paid for a first shipment of 16, set for delivery early next year.

The deal has not been canceled, but "we need to do our homework given the changing environment, and make sure that the contract in its current form is in the best interests of Canadians and the Canadian Armed Forces," the statement said.

Portugal indicated Thursday that it was studying both American F-35s and European aircraft as it looks to replace its air force's aging F-16s.

Outgoing defense minister Nuno Melo raised those options in an interview Thursday in the daily Publico, referring to the "predictability of our allies" and "the recent position of the United States, in the context of NATO and on the level of international geostrategy."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog

What’s it Like Working for a Black Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Worst (& Best) White Day Experiences: Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Visiting A Japanese Hair Salon: Useful Phrases

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Cherry Blossom Spots in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Yochien: How to Survive the First Year of Kindergarten in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2025–2026 Tournament Guide & Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Shirakimine Plateau

GaijinPot Travel