FILE PHOTO: Protest in support of Palestinians in Sydney
FILE PHOTO: Members of the Palestine Action Group gather ahead of a rally, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sydney, Australia May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal/File Photo Image: Reuters/Alasdair Pal
world

Australia tightens security ahead of Oct 6-7 pro-Palestine protests

0 Comments
By Renju Jose
SYDNEY

Australian authorities said on Friday they would deploy more police personnel and tighten security measures ahead of pro-Palestine rallies in Sydney and Melbourne on Oct 6, warning protesters there would be no tolerance of violence.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has triggered protests from both Jewish and Palestinian groups across the world, including in Australia, as the government raised concerns that the protests could inflame community tensions and disrupt social harmony.

In Sydney, the Palestine Action Group has dropped its plans to hold a rally on Oct 7, the first anniversary of Hamas staging the deadliest assault in Israel's history, which sparked Israel's war in Gaza.

The pro-Palestine group will instead proceed with its rally on Sunday after reaching an agreement with police to change the location and route, and not display flags, portraits or symbols of prohibited organizations. It plans to hold a vigil on Monday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he considers Oct 7 to be a solemn day, adding the majority of Australians would not want to see conflict in other parts of the world brought to the country.

"People who are thinking of other actions on October 7, think about whether your cause is being advanced or set back," Albanese said during a media briefing.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters it would be "hugely insensitive" to hold a vigil in Sydney on Monday and warned there will be an "overwhelming police response" if it turned into a protest rally.

Australia has seen a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents since the start of the Israel-Gaza war and passed laws last year that banned public displays of terror group symbols.

Protests in Melbourne last weekend saw some participants displaying flags with the symbol of Hezbollah and photos of leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in Israeli strikes, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, is a "listed terrorist organization" in Australia.

Victoria state police said they would conduct more patrols near synagogues in Melbourne over the coming days.

"Patrols will also be bolstered around a planned community event in Melbourne's southeast on Monday," a Victoria Police spokesperson said by email.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
