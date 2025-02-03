Trump to cut off all future funding to South Africa

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks as he departs the White House, in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would cut off all future funding to South Africa because he claimed, without evidence, that "certain classes of people" were being treated "very badly."

"South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"The United States won't stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" he added.

In 2023, the United States obligated nearly $440 million in assistance to South Africa, according to U.S. government statistics.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said last month that he was not worried about the country's relationship with Trump.

Ramaphosa said at the end of January that he had spoken to Trump after his election victory and looked forward to working with his administration.

During his first administration, Trump had pledged to investigate the unproven large-scale killings of white farmers in South Africa and violent takeovers of land.

