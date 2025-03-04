Japanese exporters brace for U.S. tariffs; consider overseas output shift

Japanese exporters are bracing for the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with some considering revisions to their production plans.

Nissan Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp are among the companies that would be affected by the new tariffs, having exported a total of 870,000 Mexico-made vehicles to the United States in 2024, according to Mexico's National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics.

Honda, which ships about 40 percent of its vehicles sold in the world's biggest economy from Canada and Mexico, expects the levies to have a financial impact of about 700 billion yen annually if the three countries impose 25 percent tariffs on each other's imports.

Honda Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama has said the company is "considering changing the models it produces in each region" to minimize the negative impact.

A potential shift in production at automakers may force some of their suppliers to modify their manufacturing plans, as is the case for an auto parts maker in Shizuoka Prefecture, according to an official of the company.

Japanese chemical giant Asahi Kasei Corp said it is considering shifting some production from a planned battery material factory in Canada to the United States.

