2 doctors arrested over cover-up of patient’s murder at hospital in Aomori Prefecture

Police in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Friday arrested the former director of a hospital and another doctor on suspicion of covering up the murder of a patient by another hospitalized man in 2023.

According to police, on the night of March 12, 2023, a man who was hospitalized at the time for alcoholism at Michinoku Kinen Hospital, stabbed Seietsu Takahashi, 73, in the face with the handle of a toothbrush multiple times while he was sleeping in the room they shared, Kyodo News reported.

A nurse heard a noise at around 11:45 p.m. and went to the room, where she found Takahashi bleeding on his bed. He was confirmed dead at around 10:10 a.m. the following day on March 13.

The hospital did not report the incident to police, but police were tipped off by a hospital employee at around 6:20 p.m. that same day. An autopsy attributed the Takahashi’s death to intracranial injuries and blood loss.

On Friday, police arrested Takashi Ishiyama, 61, who was the hospital director at the time, and his 60-year-old brother Satoshi Ishiyama, who was the Takahashi's attending physician, on suspicion of covering up the crime.

Police said the two suspects listed pneumonia as the cause of death on the death certificate given to the family of the murdered man. They told the family that Takahashi had fallen out of his bed.

The man who killed Takahashi was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

