 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

800 cabbages stolen from Aichi field

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, are investigating the theft of about 800 cabbages from a field earlier this month.

According to police, the grower noticed the cabbages missing on the morning of Feb 5. The farmer said he had been on guard this year because cabbages had been stolen from his field last year, but added it was difficult to come up with effective countermeasures, NHK reported.

Due to last year’s extreme heatwave and a lack of rain, the price of cabbages has been rising, and was 2.5 times higher than average in mid-January. It is expected to remain higher than average for the rest of this month as well.

Aichi Prefecture is a major producer of vegetables, and in 2023, the production value of cabbages was 18.9 billion yen, the second highest in the country. Tahara City is the main production area.

Police have urged growers of fruit and vegetables across Japan to install surveillance cameras and sensors to try and prevent thefts.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Valentine’s Day Gifts Japanese Men Want From Women

Savvy Tokyo

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel