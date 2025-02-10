Knife-wielding Swiss man arrested at train station in Kyoto Prefecture

Police in Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old Swiss man who was wielding a knife on a train station platform.

According to police, an employee at JR Hosono Station called 110 at around 6:30 a.m. and said there was a man on the platform holding a knife and bleeding, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the trouble started when a station employee saw the man collapsed on the platform and bleeding from the forehead. When he called out to see if he was alright, the man pulled out a knife and started to act violently.

Station staff subdued the man until police arrived 10 minutes later. The man was arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. No station staff or passengers were injured.

JR West said two trains on both lines of the JR Gakkentoshi Line were suspended and three trains were delayed by up to 56 minutes.

