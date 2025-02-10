Knife-wielding Swiss man arrested at train station in Kyoto Prefecture

Police in Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old Swiss man who was wielding a knife on a train station platform.
According to police, an employee at JR Hosono Station called 110 at around 6:30 a.m. and said there was a man on the platform holding a knife and bleeding, Kyodo News reported.
Police said the trouble started when a station employee saw the man collapsed on the platform and bleeding from the forehead. When he called out to see if he was alright, the man pulled out a knife and started to act violently.
Station staff subdued the man until police arrived 10 minutes later. The man was arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. No station staff or passengers were injured.
JR West said two trains on both lines of the JR Gakkentoshi Line were suspended and three trains were delayed by up to 56 minutes.© Japan Today
9 Comments
Login to comment
DanteKH
We need more details about this?
Was he on drugs? Was he beaten by other person? Did he cut hymself??
What exactly happened there?
garypen
Lots of questions left unanswered. I imagine there will be further information from the authorities, at some point. It will be nice if JT posted a followup, once more info becomes available.
OssanAmerica
Was it a SAK?
nandakandamanda
According to other news sources, he said had slashed his own left arm and wanted to die. They stopped him from jumping onto the tracks, and charged him with violating the swords and firearms law, open carry of a 17 cm kitchen knife in a public place.
Pukey2
Was it a Swiss knife?
AviBajaj
No It Wass Civivi Knofe
AviBajaj
Knofe
AviBajaj
Knife
Zaphod
Sounds like drugs. But w/o more details we can only speculate.