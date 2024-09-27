81-year-old man arrested for killing 94-year-old wife

Police in Kitami, Hokkaido, have arrested an 81-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 94-year-old wife.

Hitoshi Sasaki turned himself in at a koban (police box) near his apartment on Friday night and told officers he had killed his wife because he was worn out from looking after her, NHK reported.

Police went to Sasaki’s apartment and found the body his wife Chie. She was declared dead at the scene.

There were no visible external injuries on her body, police said, adding that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

