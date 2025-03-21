 Japan Today
crime

Dismembered body parts found in bag on promenade in Osaka

OSAKA

A bag containing dismembered body parts was found in a flowerbed on a promenade in Osaka City earlier this week, police said Friday.

According to police, a passerby saw a green bag with its top open at around 1:50 p.m. on March 19 on the promenade along the Dojima River in Fukushima Ward, TV Asahi reported. He called 110 and said something that looked like part of a body was sticking out of the top of the bag.

Police said the bag, which was 48 cm long and 58 cm wide, contained human skin tissue, parts of a rib, about 10 pieces of flesh and 20 bone fragments.

An autopsy showed the remains were that of a man, but his age is unknown, police said. The cause and time of death have not been disclosed.

Police said they are examining security camera footage in the area to try and determine who left the bag on the promenade.

something that looked like part of a body was sticking out of the top of the bag.

Still considering Japan is a safe country?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

