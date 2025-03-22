 Japan Today
crime

Suspect in Nagano stabbing rampage to under go psychiatric evaluation

NAGANO

A 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he went on a stabbing rampage, killing one person and injuring two others in Nagano City, will undergo psychiatric tests to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Yusuke Yaguchi is accused of fatally stabbing Hiroyoshi Maruyama, 49, and wounding another man and a woman as they waited for a bus outside JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m. on Jan 22.

Yaguchi was arrested at his home, about three kilometers east of the station, on Jan 26.

The Nagano District Public Prosecutors Office said Yaguchi told them he did not know any of the victims and that he picked them at random, Kyodo News reported.

The psychiatric tests will continue until July 11.

